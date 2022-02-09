Left Menu

Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court

Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions has said that RT's German-language channel, RT DE, can not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence. In a statement circulated on social media, RT described the ban as "unlawful" and said it expected it to be overturned.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:11 IST
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@dw_russian)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's state RT television channel said on Wednesday it had appealed to a German court to overturn a ban on its broadcasting that has angered Moscow and prompted it to shut down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Russia. Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions have said that RT's German-language channel, RT DE, can not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian license.

In a statement circulated on social media, RT described the ban as "unlawful" and said it expected it to be overturned. Moscow said last Thursday that it was shutting down Deutsche Welle's operations in Russia and stripping its staff of their accreditation in retaliation.

The following day, Russia said it would respond in kind if Germany moved to end the dispute over their media outlets, but that it would also be ready to escalate the row if Berlin chose to do that. The dispute has further soured relations that are already under strain over the start-up of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which requires approval from a German regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022