Olympics-Geisenberger opts to talk about China after return to Germany

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:50 IST
Natalie Geisenberger Image Credit: Wikipedia

Germany's luge gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger, who was sharply critical of China prior to the Beijing Olympics, said she would make comments on China only after leaving the country.

The 34-year-old, who in November had criticized conditions at test events in China and also questioned at the time whether she would be flying to Beijing, said on Wednesday that she would not make any comments on China while still in the country. She leaves in three days.

Asked if she was surprised that the issue of human rights in China had so far not been raised at the Games that started on Feb. 4, Geisenberger said speaking out was a matter of timing. "You have to be careful when you say what and where you say it," Geisenberger told a news conference a day after her victory that earned her gold for the third consecutive Games.

"Upon my return (to Germany) there may be a few more things to be said but here on site I am not going to say something." Several countries, including the United States and Britain, had announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, declining to send government officials to the Games citing China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

China denies allegations of human rights abuses. Athletes' rights to speak up at the Games was a major issue prior to the Feb.4-20 event but so far no athlete has raised any political issue during the Games.

Athletes can raise political or social issues at their press conferences and the Olympic village while also making their gestures on the field of play but not the podium, according to Olympic rule 50, provided there is no disruption or disrespect to fellow competitors.

