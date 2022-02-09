Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre, alleges Statue of Equality built by Chinese firm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Centre's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'and pointing out at the Statue of Equality in Telangana stating that the statue has been allegedly built by a Chinese firm. "Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar?" the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Statue of Equality was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram. The inauguration of the Statue of Equality was a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya. (ANI)

