Iran commander says Tehran will continue advancing its missile program - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile program, the country's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.
"We will continue on the path of growth, development, and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement