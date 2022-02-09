Left Menu

Custom arrested two smugglers with over 1.5 kg gold in Trichy

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Trichy international airport, seized 24 karats, 1,652.100 gm of Gold, worth Rs 81.68 lakhs.

ANI | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:21 IST
Custom arrested two smugglers with over 1.5 kg gold in Trichy
Gold seized by AIU in trichy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Trichy international airport, seized 24 karats, 1,652.100 gm of Gold, worth Rs 81.68 lakhs. According to the statement issued by AIU, "Based on the intelligence, two passengers who arrived from Sharjah by flight IX614 on 09.02.2022 were intercepted by the Customs Officers at the exit gate."

While investigating the first passenger, AIU discovered a total of five packets of gold in paste form which was to be smuggled by the passenger by concealing in underwear. On the extraction, they discovered a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 983.500 grams worth of Rs 48.62 lakhs and seized them from the passenger. AIU also shared the information about the second passenger.

They said, "In another instance, on the personal search and repeated interrogation of the second passenger, a total of three packets of gold in paste form were found to be smuggled by the passenger by concealing in his rectum. On extraction, a gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 668.600 grams worth Rs33.06 Lakhs was recovered and seized from the passenger." AIU arrested both the passengers under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022