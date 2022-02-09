Rouble firms past 75 vs dollar, stocks rise on flurry of diplomacy

The rouble firmed on Wednesday to a near four-week high against the dollar and the euro, and stock indexes climbed higher, as traders took heart from diplomatic efforts to calm tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. At 1020 GMT, the rouble strengthened 0.3% to 74.76 versus the dollar after nearing 74.65, its strongest since Jan. 13. Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.3% to 85.41 , also its strongest level since Jan. 13.

The rouble remains volatile but has been on the mend after hitting a near 15-month low of 80.4125 in late January when Western powers threatened to impose more sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied having any such plans. "Increased volatility is an unwanted companion of the tensions that we have to face now," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on sanctions-related risks for Russia that global rating agencies addressed in reports on Tuesday.

This week, the rouble extended gains after French President Emmanuel Macron met Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said he believed steps can be taken to de-escalate the crisis, calling on all sides to stay calm. "More high-level 'shuttle diplomacy' is ahead this and next week, suggesting the swords of each camp will remain sheathed for now, at least, which should further ease market jitters," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will offer two series of OFZ government bonds at weekly auctions that it had to cancel earlier this year amid a wide-scale sell-off on Russian markets. Demand for OFZ bonds usually props up the rouble, which can get extra support from the central bank that is expected to raise its key interest sharply to 9.5% on Friday.

Russian stock indexes were up, supported by Brent crude prices that hovered above $90 per barrel. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.4% to 1,525.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% higher at 3,618.2 points, its highest level since Jan. 17.

Russian stocks have underperformed global oil prices this year due to geopolitical tensions around Ukraine and they will remain an attractive buy even if oil prices slide to $75 per barrel, said Dmitry Skryabin, a portfolio manager at Alfa Capital.

