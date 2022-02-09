Left Menu

Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

"Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told a ceremony at an IRGC base where the new missile was displayed, Iranian media reported. NUCLEAR DEAL Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a regional rival of Shi'ite-led Iran, has repeatedly called on major powers to address Gulf Arab concerns about Tehran's missiles. Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has long threatened military action against Iran if the talks in Vienna fail to curb Tehran's nuclear work.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:35 IST
Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its ballistic missiles have a range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

State TV displayed the new surface-to-surface "Kheibar Shekan" (Kheibar buster) missile, which refers to an ancient Jewish oasis called Kheibar in the Arabian Peninsula's Hijaz region that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century. "This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) ... It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields," Iranian state media reported.

Tehran regards its missile programme as an important deterrent against the United States, Israel and other adversaries. It has rejected Western demands to halt its ballistic missile work. "Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told a ceremony at an IRGC base where the new missile was displayed, Iranian media reported.

NUCLEAR DEAL Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a regional rival of Shi'ite-led Iran, has repeatedly called on major powers to address Gulf Arab concerns about Tehran's missiles.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has long threatened military action against Iran if the talks in Vienna fail to curb Tehran's nuclear work. Iran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful. In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal - designed to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon - and reimposed sanctions in a bid to force Tehran into talks on a broader agreement that would have also addressed its ballistic missile programme and support for proxies in the Middle East.

Iran responded a year later by gradually breaching the pact's nuclear limits, rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the deal started after Joe Biden replaced Trump in the White House, but despite eight rounds since April differences remain between Iran and world powers.

Tehran and Washington have blamed each other for the lack of progress. "Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks," Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022