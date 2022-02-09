Left Menu

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $2.65 per barrel, according a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

The premiums in February versus the Dubai/Oman average were $1.35 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.0 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

