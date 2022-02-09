Commercial generation has increased from 34162 Million Units in 2014 to 43918 Million Units in 2021: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, the share of nuclear energy in the total electricity generation in the country has remained around 3 to 3.5% since 2014.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh, however informed that the actual commercial generation has increased from 34162 Million Units in calendar year 2014 to 43918 Million Units in calendar year 2021.

The Minister said, the share of nuclear power in total electricity generation depends on the generation by nuclear power units and that by all electricity generating technologies. The share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation is planned to be increased by adding more nuclear power capacity in the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additionalities. An expansion programme for nuclear power is being undertaken to provide the country clean electricity.

(With Inputs from PIB)