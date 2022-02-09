Left Menu

Commercial generation has increased from 34162 Million Units in 2014 to 43918 Million Units in 2021: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:54 IST
Commercial generation has increased from 34162 Million Units in 2014 to 43918 Million Units in 2021: Dr Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, the share of nuclear energy in the total electricity generation in the country has remained around 3 to 3.5% since 2014.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh, however informed that the actual commercial generation has increased from 34162 Million Units in calendar year 2014 to 43918 Million Units in calendar year 2021.

The Minister said, the share of nuclear power in total electricity generation depends on the generation by nuclear power units and that by all electricity generating technologies. The share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation is planned to be increased by adding more nuclear power capacity in the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additionalities. An expansion programme for nuclear power is being undertaken to provide the country clean electricity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022