UK PM Johnson: We need to encourage energy companies to "go for more gas"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that oil and gas companies should be encouraged to "go for more gas" as the country transitions to cleaner fuels.
In response to a suggestion by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer that the government should be imposing a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, Johnson said: "What he would be doing is hitting the energy companies at precisely the moment when we need to encourage them to go for more gas, because we need to transition now to cleaner fuels."
