EU to invest 1.6 bln euros in Morocco over next five years

The European Union will invest 1.6 billion euros in support of Morocco's energy and digital transition efforts, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Updated: 09-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:02 IST
The European Union will invest 1.6 billion euros in support of Morocco's energy and digital transition efforts, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “This is a great opportunity for green and digital transition,” Von der Leyen said on her Twitter account following talks in Rabat with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Morocco targets a 45.5% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and has set a renewable energy goal of more than 52% in installed electricity capacity by 2025. The aid is part of an EU plan, dubbed Global Gateway, announced in September to mobilise up to 300 billion euros over 2021-2027 in support of sustainable projects that boost connectivity between the EU and its partners, an EU source told Reuters.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

