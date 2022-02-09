Left Menu

TNAU unveils new crop varieties, farm tech, tools

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU on Wednesday released 17 crop varieties for the farmers of Tamil Nadu to help them increase farm produce.The 52nd State Variety Release Committee, under the chairmanship of Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government C. Samayamoorthy, recommended the crop varieties for adoption, said TNAU Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr S K Krishnamurthy.The varieties are suitable to different agro-climatic zones and meet the demand of farmers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:34 IST
TNAU unveils new crop varieties, farm tech, tools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday released 17 crop varieties for the farmers of Tamil Nadu to help them increase farm produce.

The 52nd State Variety Release Committee, under the chairmanship of Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary to the Government C. Samayamoorthy, recommended the crop varieties for adoption, said TNAU Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr S K Krishnamurthy.

The varieties are suitable to different agro-climatic zones and meet the demand of farmers. The farmers are requested to cultivate the varieties and reap the benefits, he said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022