Power Foundation to assist Power Ministry as knowledge partner for India's G20 Presidency, Clean Energy Ministerial

Policy advocacy body Power Foundation will assist the Ministry of Power as a knowledge partner for India's G20 Presidency and Clean Energy Ministerial, an official statement said.

Power Foundation is a registered society with an aim to be the foremost policy advocacy body which would engage in national dialogues on power and allied sectors, providing authoritative analysis, data, policy recommendations, and real-world solutions to help states provide secure and sustainable energy for all and to create smooth pathways for India's energy transition.

It also aims to undertake pioneering efforts in commissioning independent and evidence based research studies through credible institutions on various aspects concerning energy transition and subsequently disseminate the gathered information for creating awareness among the stakeholders, the statement by the power ministry said. Union Power Minister R K Singh chaired a meeting with Power Foundation virtually on Tuesday. Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Renewable Energy Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi and CMDs of power sector PSUs were also present in the meeting.

The meeting encompassed discussion on the aims, operational structure with regards to R&D, policy advocacy and communications strategy of the Power Foundation.

Singh directed all officers to leverage Power Foundation to conduct evidence based research studies to facilitate India's energy transition journey and promote consumer awareness around e-mobility and electric cooking.

He suggested to the Power Foundation to undertake studies on accelerating hydropower development in India; developing a strategic roadmap for decarbonisation; relevance of FGD (Flue-gas desulfurisation) technology as an alternative in meeting environment norms; large scale integration of renewable energy and roadmap for energy transition for the country in the short, medium and long term.

The other suggestions were review and optimisation of power procurement costs of discoms; investments required for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity; issues related to market instrumentalisation; grid-scale storage, energy storage (battery storage and other options) and hydrogen economy options before India.

