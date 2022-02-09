Kerry urges cooperation with Mexico on clean energy as power bill rankles
U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said the United States wants to work with Mexico to boost renewable energy use in North America amid concern about the Mexican government's efforts to boost state control of the electricity market.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pitched a bill that has sparked criticism due to fears that the measure undermines wind and solar power investment at a critical time for companies striving to improve their clean energy mix.
