Left Menu

Second term Board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be conducted in offline mode: CBSE

The second term Board exams for Standard 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, said the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:56 IST
Second term Board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be conducted in offline mode: CBSE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second term Board exams for Standard 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, said the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday. Notably, last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had notified that in the session 2021-2022, Board Examinations would be conducted in two terms.

The Board after discussions with the stakeholders in view of the current situation of the pandemic decided to conduct the exams in the offline mode. The Board informed that the theory examinations will commence from April 26, 2022.

The samples of the pattern of question papers in the upcoming exams have been hosted on the CBSE website. The Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 will be released soon and the same will be available on the Board's website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022