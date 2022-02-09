Left Menu

Kerry seeks cooperation with Mexico on clean energy as power bill rankles

He added that the U.S. government was willing to offer financing and technological help to speed up Mexico's efforts, and would provide more details on Wednesday as he meets with Lopez Obrador and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry on Wednesday said the United States wants to work with Mexico to promote renewable energy in North America amid concern about the Mexican government's efforts to boost state control of the power market.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pitched a bill that has sparked criticism due to fears that the measure undermines wind and solar power investment at a critical time for companies striving to improve their clean energy mix. Kerry said the U.S. government is ready to be "as helpful as we can be" to push Mexico to ramp up its use of electric vehicles and renewable energy, as companies around the globe step up efforts to meet climate goals.

"Mexico can play a vital, extraordinary role in our efforts to combat the climate crisis," Kerry said. He added that the U.S. government was willing to offer financing and technological help to speed up Mexico's efforts, and would provide more details on Wednesday as he meets with Lopez Obrador and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

