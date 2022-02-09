SC judge disapproves receiving WhatsApp messages seeking justice from investors

Left Menu

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Wednesday said that investors who were allegedly duped by the Heera Gold scheme have been sending WhatsApp messages to him and asked them to refrain from sending such messages.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Wednesday said that investors who were allegedly duped by the Heera Gold scheme have been sending WhatsApp messages to him and asked them to refrain from sending such messages. A Bench of Justices Kaul and MM Sundresh made the observation during the hearing while hearing an appeal filed by Telangana and the Serious Fraud Investigative Agency (SFIO) in the Heera Gold case where the company is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore deposits from investors. The firm is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.

Justice Kaul said that some messages, seeking justice, have been sent to a WhatsApp group to which he is also a member and said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages regarding the case which he has been hearing. "I don't want to receive WhatsApp messages concerning the case... In the end, we express concern over the investors sending WhatsApp messages to us seeking justice. We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice. We call upon them to refrain henceforth," said Justice Kaul. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

