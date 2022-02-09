Euro zone bond yields ease as market assesses ECB pivot

Euro zone bonds calmed on Wednesday with yields falling for the first time in five sessions as markets reassessed the European Central Bank's perceived hawkish policy pivot last week and some doubts emerged about its communication strategy. With euro zone inflation stuck at record highs, ECB President Christine Lagarde last Thursday sent bond yields and rate hike bets surging by not repeating that a 2022 rate rise was very unlikely.

But comments from ECB officials including Lagarde on Monday and Tuesday suggesting a big tightening of monetary policy is not needed and market reaction since the bank's policy meeting last week had been too strong, appeared to provide some relief for markets. On Wednesday, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said interest rates may need to be raised if high energy prices risk pushing overall price growth expectations above the bank's 2% target.

Late afternoon on Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down about 4 basis points to 0.228%. Germany's five-year yield, which rose above 0% for the first time since 2018 on Friday was down 5 bps to -0.03%.

Italian and Greek bonds, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, which had underperformed since the ECB meeting, also rallied. Bond yields move inversely to prices. "I think to some extent the comments from (the ECB's Francois) Villeroy and Lagarde... they're doing a bit of backtracking when things have gone too crazy. That's been the main thing behind this (rally)" said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"It's been pretty massive how much yields have risen. Even though (the ECB) have shifted, they got a lot more than what they had expected on the back of a meeting." The closely-watched Italian yield spread with German 10-year bonds, effectively the risk premium on Italian debt, was down a touch to 156 bps.

Wednesday's calm appeared to be tentative, however. The drop in yields is small compared to the recent surge - Italian 10-year yields are up some 40 bps since the start of last week, for example. Money market bets still imply around an 80% chance of a 10 bps ECB rate hike by June and a 90% chance of 50 bps of hikes by December, similar to Tuesday's levels.

The German central bank's new head said the ECB could raise interest rates this year. The primary market is also busy, with Spain receiving 60 billion euros of demand for a new 30-year bond in the euro zone's first major government bond sale since the ECB's hawkish turn.

Germany re-opened a 30-year bond and raised 1.266 billion euros. The auction was a technical failure with demand of 1.461 billion euros slightly below the 1.5 billion euro target. Portugal re-opened bonds due in 2028 and 2031 to raise 1.25 billion euros at much higher yields compared to previous auctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)