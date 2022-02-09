Left Menu

Atal Tunnel officially recognised as 'Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet' by World Book of Records

Atal Tunnel has officially been certified by the World Book of Records, as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet', during a landmark ceremony on on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:06 IST
Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Atal Tunnel has officially been certified by the World Book of Records, as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet', during a landmark ceremony on on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday. Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DGBR) received the award for the stupendous achievement of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in constructing this engineering marvel connecting Manali to the Lahaul - Spiti Valley.

World Book of Records UK, is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification. Notably, Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. The 9.02 km long, strategically significant, Atal Tunnel, that runs under the 'Rohtang Pass' was constructed on the Manali - Leh Highway under the challenging conditions of freezing temperatures in extremely difficult terrain.

Prior to the construction of the tunnel, the highway remained closed during the winter season for six months, isolating Lahaul and Spiti from the mainland. Construction of this tunnel has reduced the distance on Manali - Sarchu road by 46 km and travel time by four to five hours, providing all-weather connectivity on the Manali - Leh axis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

