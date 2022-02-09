Left Menu

For past 35 years, Amar Kisan Jyoti flame burns in Tikait household in tribute to farmers

For almost past 35 years, Tikait household located at Sisauli village in Muzzafarnagar district has been burning a flame called 'Amar Kisan Jyoti' as a tribute to the farmers.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:08 IST
For past 35 years, Amar Kisan Jyoti flame burns in Tikait household in tribute to farmers
'Amar Kisan Jyoti' has been burning inside the Tikait household since 35 years as a tribute to farmers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Sahil Pandey For almost past 35 years, Tikait household located at Sisauli village in Muzzafarnagar district has been burning a flame called 'Amar Kisan Jyoti' as a tribute to the farmers.

The flame was first lit by farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait on March 1, 1987 in his household at Sisauli village. Talking about the flame, Narendra Tikait told ANI, "Since March 1, 1987 this flame is burning and it is called Amar Kisan Jyoti and this flame is fuelled by desi ghee (clarified butter). It was started by Mahendra Singh Tikait to raise issue for farmers."

He also said that almost 1.25 kg of Desi ghee is used to maintain the flame which comes from many villages across the country. Narendra also narrated that farmers come to 'Amar Kisan Jyoti' and pay their tribute to Farmer leader and his father Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Younger sibling of Rakesh Tikait, Narendra mentioned that apart from the flame, Tikait Household also refills the hookah of Mahendra Tikait daily as a mark of respect and devotion. On Sunday, Ahead of the first round of election in western Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh visited the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) headquarters in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar and paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Tikait at Amar Kisan Jyoti.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

