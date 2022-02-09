Left Menu

8-year-old found dead in Andhra Pradesh's Keesara village

An 8 year-old girl was allegedly killed and her body dumped near Keesara village in Kanchikacherla Mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An 8 year-old girl was allegedly killed and her body dumped near Keesara village in Kanchikacherla Mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The police have found injuries on the head of the girl and are trying to ascertain the details of the deceased and reasons for the crime.

Although the police have not been able to identify the girl, they have traced CCTV footage in which the girl was being carried on a cycle-rickshaw. They suspect that the killer might be a relative of the deceased. LV Nagendra Kumar, Nandigama Rural Circle Inspector said that the police received information about the deceased minor from local sources. "Based on the information, we reached the spot and are investigating the case," he said.

Kumar also informed that injuries have been found on the head of the minor. "The reason behind the crime would be established very soon. The body has been shifted to the Government hospital for medical reports," he added. (ANI)

