Mexican president suggests 'pausing' relations with Spain
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:21 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Wednesday pausing diplomatic relations with Spain, accusing Spanish authorities and companies of ransacking Mexico.
Lopez Obrador said it was a matter of taking a "breather" and not of breaking diplomatic ties with Spain. He said "the relationship is not good now."
