Paris attacks suspect says he backed out of detonating explosive vest

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:50 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris attacks trial, told a court on Wednesday that he backed out of detonating his explosive vest during the coordinated November 2015 assault by Islamist militants. "I experienced a situation that not many people have experienced, people who took a step back, who changed their minds," Abdeslam told the court.

"You're there in prison, you say to yourself, 'I should have triggered the thing'. That's what you think when you're in solitary confinement."

