Sex racket operating from hotel busted in Faridabad, 34 held
Police here busted a sex racket operating from a hotel with the arrest of 34 people, including 14 women. Police said the hotel was raided by a team led by Inspector Ravinder Singh after. Police were tipped off that some women are involved in prostitution and operating a sex racket from Oyo Sasaram hotel.
- Country:
- India
Police here busted a sex racket operating from a hotel with the arrest of 34 people, including 14 women. According to police, the hotel situated near Badkhal Chowk was raided on Tuesday night.
An FIR under sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered at a Sector 16 police station here, they said, adding that the accused were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody. Police said the hotel was raided by a team led by Inspector Ravinder Singh after. Police were tipped off that some women are involved in prostitution and operating a sex racket from Oyo Sasaram hotel. "The Sasaram hotel has been controversial in the past as well. Gangster Vikas Dubey was also found staying in this hotel," said Sube Singh, a spokesperson of the Faridabad police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
