Pentagon chief discusses North Korean threat with Japanese, South Korean counterparts
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 05:16 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with the defense ministers of South Korea and Japan about the threats posed by North Korea after a series of missile launches by Pyongyang, the Pentagon said.
