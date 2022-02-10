U.S.'s Kerry urges Mexico to ensure energy bill does not breach USMCA

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday he had urged President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to ensure that Mexico's bill to boost state control of the power market does not breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

"We expressed concerns that we not run up against the USMCA, that it's important to have reforms that are going to be – and I think he wants this – that reforms will not act as a hindrance to an open and competitive market," Kerry said in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)