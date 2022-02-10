Left Menu

'Green India Challenge' launched in Delhi to plant 1 lakh sapling

Green India Challenge (GIC) on Wednesday undertook plantation drive at Narain Industrial Area in Karol Bagh Zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:20 IST
'Green India Challenge' launched in Delhi to plant 1 lakh sapling
Green India Challenge in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Green India Challenge (GIC) on Wednesday undertook plantation drive at Narain Industrial Area in Karol Bagh Zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. An initiative by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, aims to plant trees to save Delhi from pollution.

As per the GIC statement, the organisation took up the task of one Lakh saplings plantation in the national capital to ease out the pollution of Delhi in the future. GIC took up this initiative in collaboration with Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Several MPs from different political parties, including YSRCP Parliamentary Party chief Vijayasai Reddy, CPI MP Binoy Visvam, Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena, and others took part in the programme. Speaking at the occasion, TRS MP said that tree plantation is the only solution for Delhi pollution.

"The Green India Challenge Programme, which was launched four years ago, is giving good results as many people across all walks of life are voluntarily coming forward to take up the challenge," said Kumar. He further said that the programme is being organised in both the Telugu states and the efforts are being made with an aim to extend it throughout the country.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijaysai Reddy stated that Santosh Kumar has taken up an ideal programme and he should be congratulated for the same. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated the GIC for working towards increasing the green cover and reducing the challenges thrown by the pollution.

Sanjay Singh said this kind of initiative is very much needed in areas like Delhi and wished the initiative must go long way. Anil Desai, Shiv Sena MP said the initiative is the need of the hour across the country and congratulated the entire team of GIC.

Ramky Organisation came forward to join the Green India Challenge programme in Delhi. Ramky organisation Chairman, MP Ayodhyarami Reddy came forward to adopt a park on behalf of his organisation as a social responsibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022