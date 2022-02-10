Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth about Rs 3 cr from Mizoram's Champhai

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 751.2 grams of heroin from Venglai village in the Champhai district of Mizoram, according to an official statement received on Thursday.

As per the statement, the recovered heroin is worth about Rs 3 crore (3,00,48,000).

Assam Rifles also informed that the drug was recovered by the battalion in a search operation conducted on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)