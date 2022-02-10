Left Menu

Vice President worships at Tirumala hill shrine

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 10-02-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 11:22 IST
M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Thursday, a temple official said.

Naidu, an ardent devotee of the hill shrine, along with family members arrived here on Wednesday evening to take part in the wedding of his granddaughter at a private marriage hall in the hill town later in the day, the official told PTI.

The Vice President attired in a traditional manner and sporting a holy 'naamam' (mark) on his forehead visited the shrine just before the crack of dawn and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swami at the temple, the official added.

Upon arrival at the shrine, Naidu was given a grand welcome by TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy and Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

