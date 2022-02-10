Andhra Pradesh: Vice president offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday offered prayers in the Tirumala temple and lauded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara through spiritual programmes. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, "he prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bestow his benign blessings on humanity across the world."

He lauded the TTD for taking up new initiatives and taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara through various spiritual programmes. As per the release issued by the TTD public relations officer, Naidu was welcomed by the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram. After Darshan, he was rendered "Vedaseervachanam" by Pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later TTD chairman and EO presented "Thirtha prasadams", calendar, diary and coffee table book to the dignitary. (ANI)

