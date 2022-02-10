Maharashtra woman found dead in Kozhikode mental asylum

A 30-year-old woman inmate was found dead at the Kuthiravattom mental heath centre here on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jiyalottu, a native of Maharashtra.

Police sources said there were reports of some quarrel inside the ward on Wednesday night and the incident might have led to the death.

Hospital authorities said the woman was referred to Kuthiravattom by the state-run Mahila Mandiram authorities in Thalaserry. The deceased woman was admitted in Ward 5 of the centre on January 28.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)