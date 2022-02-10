Left Menu

Gutka worth Rs 2 cr, unauthorized liquor seized in Visakhapatnam

The Special Enforcement Bureau officials of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday seized Gutka packets cost about Rs 2 crore Gutka packets along with unauthorized liquor worth Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam district.

Rama Chandra Rao, Additional Commissioner, SEB in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Special Enforcement Bureau officials of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday seized Gutka packets cost about Rs 2 crore Gutka packets along with unauthorized liquor worth Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam district. Speaking to ANI, Rama Chandra Rao, Additional Commissioner, SEB said, "We have traced a total of 10 cases of illegal liquor in a lorry. The driver, V Krishna revealed the godown details. Based on the information, we raided the godown and found the products."

"Gutka worth Rs 2 crore and liquor bottles valued Rs 10 lakh were seized from the accused. We will arrest all the accused involved in the case. A team of officials would arrest an accused identified as Ravi in Rayagada," the police official added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

