Gutka worth Rs 2 cr, unauthorized liquor seized in Visakhapatnam

The Special Enforcement Bureau officials of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday seized Gutka packets cost about Rs 2 crore Gutka packets along with unauthorized liquor worth Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam district. Speaking to ANI, Rama Chandra Rao, Additional Commissioner, SEB said, "We have traced a total of 10 cases of illegal liquor in a lorry. The driver, V Krishna revealed the godown details. Based on the information, we raided the godown and found the products."

"Gutka worth Rs 2 crore and liquor bottles valued Rs 10 lakh were seized from the accused. We will arrest all the accused involved in the case. A team of officials would arrest an accused identified as Ravi in Rayagada," the police official added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

