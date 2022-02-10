Left Menu

BJP govt in UP needed to keep state riot-free: Modi

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:11 IST
BJP govt in UP needed to keep state riot-free: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.

Addressing his first physical rally in Saharanpur, he said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals. The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said.

Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to ''mahal'' (palace) instead of sending them to jails.

