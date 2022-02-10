Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France

Russia signaling its will to continue four-way diplomatic talks on eastern Ukraine would be a positive signal, France's foreign minister said on Thursday ahead of a meeting of officials from France, Ukraine, Russia, and Germany in Berlin. Speaking to France Inter radio, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the general situation was extremely worrying.

President Emmanuel Macron was the first leader of a major Western power to meet Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine. Putin has demanded a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance, and Ukraine is wary of any unpalatable compromises being forced on it.

