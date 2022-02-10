Left Menu

Maha DGP assures to seek allowance hike for C-60 commandos fighting with Naxals

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has assured that a proposal will be sent to the state government to double the allowance of C-60 commandos engaged in anti-Naxal operations, an senior official said on Thursday.

The C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, are engaged in tackling the Naxal menace in the district.

Pandey on Wednesday visited Gatta post, located around 60 km from Gadchiroli along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, and other police camps in the district to review the anti-Naxal operations.

He later assured that a proposal will be sent to the government to raise the allowance of the C-60 commandos from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000, the official said.

During the visit, aimed at boosting the morale of the police force, Pandey addressed the commados, enquired about their needs and assured them all help.

In November last year, 26 Naxals were gunned down by the C-60 commandos police during an encounter with the rebels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

