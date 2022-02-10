Left Menu

MP: Man mines 4.57 carat diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna

PTI | Panna | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man found 4.57 carat diamond, with an estimated value of Rs 10 lakh, in a shallow mine of world-famous Panna mines in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

Rana Pratap Singh, who hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, found the stone in Bharkha area earlier this week, he said. Singh had taken a shallow mine on lease to mine diamonds in Bharkha area and fate smiled on him when he found a precious stone weighing 4.57 carat, the official said.

As per private estimates, the diamond is likely to fetch around Rs 10 lakh.

The stone will be auctioned on February 24 and the proceeds will be given to the miner after deducting 11.5 per cent royalty, diamond inspector Anupam Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

