10 Joint Secretary, 19 Director selected in 2021 on lateral recruitment basis in Ministries/Departments

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, Lateral recruitment at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in the Government of India provides for appointment of persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the selection was undertaken by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of transparent process, inviting applications through open advertisement for these posts. Candidates from private sector are appointed on contract basis and those from the State Government/UT Administration/Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)/Autonomous Bodies/Statutory Organizations/Universities/ Recognised Research Institutes on deputation basis, for a term of three years.

Ten candidates appointed as Joint Secretary through lateral recruitment (seven selected in 2019 and three selected in 2021), are in position in various Ministries/Departments. Further, nineteen candidates have been selected in 2021 for appointment to the post of Director on lateral recruitment basis.

