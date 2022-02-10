Our govt has accorded adequate trust to neglected regions, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

By Payal Mehta Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has accorded adequate trust to neglected regions of the State.

"The government in the last four years have initiated various welfare and infrastructure projects in South Garo Hills to accelerate development," Sangma said. Addressing a gathering at Baghmara, he said that the ongoing construction of Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial College at a cost of Rs 12 crore will create better higher education facilities in South Garo Hills.

Chief Minister also urged the public to avail benefits of the FOCUS programme and other financial assistance that are being provided by his government. "Interest-free loans that are being provided by the government have upscaled the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

"My government's vision is to double the income of our farmers. Our farmers over the years had faced the challenge of collectivizing their produces, buying and selling farm products individually," he added. Further sharing the details on the FOCUS scheme, CM said that with 4.5 lakh families dependent on Agriculture in the state, this scheme is a unique program that brings direct benefits to farmers especially those impacted by COVID-19.

"The scheme will ensure that farmers are able to enhance their productivity, avail benefits of credit linkages and strengthen access to markets," he said. "Today we disbursed Rs 1.1 Cr to 166 Producer Groups at Baghmara under the FOCUS program," Sangma tweeted.

Stressing the need to develop the region, CM Sangma also talked about the ongoing Baghmara Water Supply Scheme and various road projects enhancing internal and rural connectivity in the district. MLA of Rongara Siju constituency Rakkam Sangma also lauded the effort of the government undertaken to fast track development in South Garo Hills. (ANI)

