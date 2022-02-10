Russia's Lavrov: Long way to go before Iran nuclear deal can be revived

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still a long way to go before a 2015 deal restricting Iran's nuclear advances could be revived.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the deal with world powers resumed on Tuesday after a 10-day break, but envoys gave little away as to whether they were closer to resolving various thorny issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)