Indian Nuclear Installations and Nuclear Power Stations secure from Cyber-attacks: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The safety and security critical infrastructure of Indian nuclear establishments, such as control network and safety systems of plants are isolated from Internet and the local IT network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:17 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that Indian Nuclear Installations and Nuclear Power Stations are secure from Cyber-attacks.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Indian nuclear establishment has an already set rigorous procedure for design, development and operation of the systems used in its installations. The safety and security critical systems are designed and developed in-house using custom built hardware and software which are subjected to regulatory verification and validation, thereby making them resistant to cyber security threats.

The safety and security critical infrastructure of Indian nuclear establishments, such as control network and safety systems of plants are isolated from Internet and the local IT network.

Department of Atomic Energy has specialist groups like Computer and Information Security Advisory Group (CISAG) and Task force for Instrumentation and control security (TAFICS) to look after cyber security/information security of DAE units. These groups undertake the process of strengthening cyber security of all units under DAE including nuclear facilities through hardening of systems and audits.

(With Inputs from PIB)

