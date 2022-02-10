Left Menu

School bands to perform at National War Memorial in New Delhi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

School bands will now perform at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on a regular rotation basis. A decision to this effect has been jointly taken by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Education has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to prepare a schedule of school bands in consultation with Ministry of Education and Government of NCT of Delhi so that schools bands can perform at the NWM. The place, themes, tunes etc. of the band can be decided in coordination with Directorate of National War Memorial & Museum, Headquarter Integrated Defence Staff (NWM&M, HQ IDS) keeping in view the sanctity of the Memorial.

The Ministry of Education has also requested the Education Departments of all States/Union Territories to select one band from the schools of their respective states to perform in coordination with NWM&M, HQ IDS as a part of regular schedule. The CBSE will coordinate with all the schools in coordination with Ministry of Defence.

The tentative date for performances of these school bands at the NWM is from February 22, 2022, ahead of the third anniversary of the dedication of the NWM to the nation. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had dedicated the NWM to the nation on February 25, 2019.

The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice among the school children and increase the participation of people, especially the youth, so that they experience the various facets associated with the iconic war memorial. It carries forward the vision of the Veer Gatha project which was jointly organised by Ministries of Defence and Culture to raise awareness among children about the gallant stories of the war heroes and instil the feeling of nationalism in their formative years through enhanced exposure.

(With Inputs from PIB)

