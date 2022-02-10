Left Menu

Seven AAI airports chosen for Voice of Customer Recognition by Airports Council International

Airports Council International has initiated the ‘Voice of the Customer' initiative to acknowledge and recognize airports that continued to prioritize their customers and are committed to ensuring their voice was heard, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:03 IST
ASQ Awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
Seven AAI airports namely Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Patna, Bhubaneswar & Chandigarh that participated in ACI-ASQ survey in 2021, have been chosen for Voice of Customer Recognition under Airports Council International (ACI) World's Voice of the Customer initiative.

Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passenger's satisfaction, whilst they travel through an airport, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI). ASQ Awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

The ASQ programme provides the research tool and management information to better understand passengers' views and what they want from an airport from the products and services standpoint.

(With Inputs from PIB)

