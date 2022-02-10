Left Menu

PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his enforcement agencies and finds his arrogance amusing. I dont listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED. He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the countrys farmers and the Congress.

PTI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:09 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or ''his enforcement agencies'' and finds his ''arrogance'' amusing. The Congress leader said the BJP changed its chief ministers in Uttarakhand as they were all corrupt and ''replaced one thief with another''.

Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Gandhi said, ''Modi said in a an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED.'' He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress. ''The Congress alone can fight Modi,'' he said.

He said the Congress wants a government of the poor and unemployed in Uttarakhand and not that of a ''King'' who sits in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi said he finds PM Modi's arrogance amusing. It reflects his arrogance when he says nothing was done in the country in the last 70 years, he said. ''Does he mean to say this country was asleep for 70 years and woke up after he came to power? Then how were these roads built, how were these rail lines laid -- by magic? he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

