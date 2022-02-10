Attacks on Indian fishermen by Lankan navy is 'inhuman act': AIADMK

The renewed attacks on Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, which have come in the wake of India extending humanitarian aid to the island nation, is an 'inhuman act', AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said on Thursday.

Condemning the attacks on the Indian fishermen, he claimed that such acts raised doubts among the people as to whether the Sri Lankan navy is indulging in attacks with some ulterior motive. “The Sri Lankan navy’s attack on Indian fishermen is painful,” he said. After paddy raised on thousands of hectares in Sri Lanka got submerged due to unprecedented rains, and with the people there forced to buy rice at exorbitant prices, India agreed to supply three lakh tonnes of rice to Lanka following a request from the island nation government, Panneerselvam said in a release here.

“At a time when India is assisting the government of Sri Lanka on humanitarian grounds, it is inhuman on the part of the Sri Lankan navy to attack Indian fishermen,” the former CM said. Recalling the incidents of attacks on the fishermen, he claimed in December 2021 alone, 68 fishermen were arrested and 10 of their boats were impounded. On January 23 this year, 3 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked by unidentified persons and their equipment was looted. Further, 12 fishermen from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 31 while fishing in the Indian waters southeast of Kodiyakkarai. Another boat carrying nine people from Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishing south of Kodiyakkarai were also arrested on January 31 by the Sri Lankan navy.

On February 7, the Sri Lankan navy chased away Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized three boats and arrested the crew of 11 fishermen, he said.

