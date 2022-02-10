Mexican president says lawmakers will decide on electricity bill

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that a bill he has championed to boost state control of the power market will fall to lawmakers in Congress to approve or reject.

He was speaking a day after meeting with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who pressed Mexico's government to ensure the contentious initiative does not breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

