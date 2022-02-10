Mexico president adopts more conciliatory tone on ties with Spain
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:50 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he wanted to "settle down" relations with Spain, a day after suggesting there should be a pause in ties with Mexico's former colonial power.
"I didn't talk about breaking (relations)," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference. "No. We're going to settle down the relationship."
