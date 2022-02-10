Portion of roof collapses at Gurugram apartment
A portion of the roof of an apartment in Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday.
ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
