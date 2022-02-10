Left Menu

MP: Cop caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Jabalpur

Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught sub-inspector Ramsuhavan Anuragi while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a coffee house in Nature Park area of the city, an official said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:25 IST
MP: Cop caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a woman for not naming her as an accused in a case of fraud in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday, an official said. Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught sub-inspector Ramsuhavan Anuragi while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a coffee house in Nature Park area of the city, an official said. Anuragi, who is posted in the Belbagh police station, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for not naming her as an accused in a fraud case, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) J P Verma said.

The woman then tipped-off Lokayukta officials following which a trap was laid, he said.

Soon after getting caught, the policeman threw the money away and pretended that he was feeling dizzy, the official said.

The accused sub-inspector was taken to the circuit house to complete the formalities, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022