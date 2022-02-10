Left Menu

GM, Stellantis cut some production following Canadian trucking protests

Stellantis plants said all of its North American plants are running as of Thursday morning, "but a number of U.S. and Canadian plants cut short second shifts Wednesday night due to parts shortages caused by the closure of the Detroit/Windsor bridge." GM said was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan where it builds sport utility vehicles after Canadian trucking protests.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:32 IST
GM, Stellantis cut some production following Canadian trucking protests

General Motors Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Thursday they were forced to cancel or scale back some shifts because of parts shortages stemming from Canadian trucking protests against pandemic measures. Stellantis plants said all of its North American plants are running as of Thursday morning, "but a number of U.S. and Canadian plants cut short second shifts Wednesday night due to parts shortages caused by the closure of the Detroit/Windsor bridge."

GM said was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan where it builds sport utility vehicles after Canadian trucking protests. The largest U.S. automaker said it had canceled a shift on Wednesday and a shift Thursday at its Lansing Delta Township plant. Both Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday they had been forced to halt some operations because of supply chain disruptions stemming from protests that have snarled traffic at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

Stellantis said the "situation at the Ambassador Bridge, combined with an already fragile supply chain, will bring further hardship to people and industries still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope a resolution can be reached soon so our plants and our employees can return to normal operations." The White House said Wednesday it was talking to automakers, Canada and customs officials to try avoid disruptions to auto production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022