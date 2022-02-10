Left Menu

Mexican power bill won't breach USMCA trade pact, president says

Earlier, Lopez Obrador said that the power initiative will fall to lawmakers in Congress to approve or reject. He also defended the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) power utility, which he said was keeping prices down.

A Mexican bill aimed at boosting state control of the power market will not breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/kerry-urges-cooperation-with-mexico-clean-energy-power-bill-rankles-2022-02-09 on Wednesday he had pressed Mexico during a meeting with Lopez Obrador to ensure the power initiative does not go against USMCA.

Responding to a question in a news conference about Kerry's USMCA comments, Lopez Obrador downplayed any potential risk. "The treaty is not affected at all," he said.

The bill seeks to prioritize Mexico's national power utility over private firms, and has sparked criticism that it would undermine wind and solar power investment at a critical time for companies striving to use more clean energy. Earlier, Lopez Obrador said that the power initiative will fall to lawmakers in Congress to approve or reject.

He also defended the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) power utility, which he said was keeping prices down. "It benefits all of us for the CFE not to be weakened ... we have to defend this public company," he said.

